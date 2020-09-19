Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,457,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,620.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

