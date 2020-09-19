Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng Sells 429 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $22,312.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $6,978,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $6,530,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 80.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 133,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.