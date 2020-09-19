Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Amdocs worth $74,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of DOX opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

