American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,009 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 72.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $138.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

