Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,020 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,482 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $14,805.18.

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

