Analysts Expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 11,377.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%.

Shares of NYSE:CRMD opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.64.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

