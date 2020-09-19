Analysts Set Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 492.50

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.44).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 401.40 ($5.25) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 420.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 411.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

