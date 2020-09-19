Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.93. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

