Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $24.91

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SYF opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

