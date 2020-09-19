Analysts Set US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

