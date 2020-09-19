Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 8,167 Shares of Stock

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $86,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $10.55.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,092,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 298,783 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 200,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 54,254 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 932.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 612,654 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 202,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

