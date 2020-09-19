Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 919.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.17 ($12.01).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective (up from GBX 965 ($12.61)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,085.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 897.14. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

