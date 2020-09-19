Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives $17.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apache by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 136.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 25,724 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

