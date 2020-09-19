Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Director Sells C$10,112.00 in Stock

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Director Kenneth Martin Carter sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total value of C$10,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 711,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,336.

Shares of AOT opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million and a P/E ratio of -27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.