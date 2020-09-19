ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €323.71 ($380.84).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €366.00 ($430.59) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About ASML

