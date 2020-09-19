AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 4,256.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,256.11 ($55.61).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVV stock opened at GBX 4,874 ($63.69) on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,606.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,003.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total transaction of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.