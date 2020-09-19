BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 10th

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

BANCO BRADESCO/S has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.51 on Friday. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

