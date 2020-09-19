Barclays Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

