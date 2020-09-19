BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Stock Position Increased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of BG Staffing worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

