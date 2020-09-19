Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $877,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,476.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BILL stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.07.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

