Bitcoin Plus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,264.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00031603 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $513,592.25 and approximately $21,264.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 146,696 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

