BK Technologies Co. (BKTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 19th

BK Technologies Co. (NYSE:BKTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKTI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

