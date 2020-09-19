Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 41.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,183.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

