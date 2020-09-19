Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $33,661.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,008,658 shares of company stock worth $15,540,993. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

