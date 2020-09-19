Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $57,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.80. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.