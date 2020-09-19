Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.