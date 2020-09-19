Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $71,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after buying an additional 1,967,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,230 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.48 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

