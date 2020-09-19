Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$194.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$204.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.8023614 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.78.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

