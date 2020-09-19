Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BRC opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Brady has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

