Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 13.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Msci by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at $6,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,878,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Msci by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Msci stock opened at $344.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.85. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

