Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viad by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 242,305 shares during the period. RR Partners LP lifted its position in Viad by 10.1% during the second quarter. RR Partners LP now owns 729,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 66,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viad by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 53,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVI. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Viad stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $456.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,742.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

