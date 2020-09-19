Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 190,000 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Brookline Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 145,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

