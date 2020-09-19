Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,000 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

BJRI stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

