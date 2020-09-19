Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys 51,000 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Koppers worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Koppers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Koppers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

