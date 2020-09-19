Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

