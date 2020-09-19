Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of Orion Group worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 398,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

