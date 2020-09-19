Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE MCB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $255.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.50. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

