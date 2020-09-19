Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,172,000 after acquiring an additional 394,672 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,448,000 after buying an additional 532,817 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 2,290,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

