Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.18.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAKE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

