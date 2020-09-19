Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

