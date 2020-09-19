Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $746.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.48. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.