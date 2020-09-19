Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342,524 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 258,617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

