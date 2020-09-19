Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of AdvanSix worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 17.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 250,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 8.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 934,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

ASIX opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.00. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

