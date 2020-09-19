Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Elevate Credit worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 567,033 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.23. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

