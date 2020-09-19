Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of LCI Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. TheStreet raised shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CL King raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LCII opened at $107.27 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.