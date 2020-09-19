Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.48.

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.59 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

