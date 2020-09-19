Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Bridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDGE opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $372.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDGE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Rubin purchased 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,381 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

