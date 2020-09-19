Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Sierra Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

