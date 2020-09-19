Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,057 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,297. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

