Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,400 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Amphenol stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

